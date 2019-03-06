47°
Firefighters called to battle morning house fire on Fairfields Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Wednesday morning house fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities say no injuries were reported.
I’m here on Fairfields Avenue where Baton Rouge FD is working a house fire. Flames were still visible when I arrived about 10 mins ago @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/4HBUwr3x1g— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 6, 2019
Flames were seen coming through the roof of the home. According to our reporter, Entergy was called to the scene due to a power line being on the house.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say the blaze started in the rear of the home.
