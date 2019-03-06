47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters called to battle morning house fire on Fairfields Ave.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Wednesday morning house fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities say no injuries were reported. 

Flames were seen coming through the roof of the home. According to our reporter, Entergy was called to the scene due to a power line being on the house.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say the blaze started in the rear of the home. 

