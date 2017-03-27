Oakland fire chief fears 1 dead in large four-alarm fire

Image: ABC7news.com

An Oakland battalion chief says he fears one person is dead in an early morning four-alarm fire that swept through a residential building.



Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Erik Logan says rescuers spotted what looked like a body on the third floor, but crews had to retreat before they could confirm.



Logan says about 50 to 60 people lived in the West Oakland building, which housed people recovering from addiction. He said crews rescued seven people. Others told KTVU-TV reporters that they escaped on their own.



The fire is contained.



Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade when three dozen partygoers perished at a warehouse fire in December.

