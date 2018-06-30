94°
Firefighters battle apartment complex blaze on N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to an apartment fire Friday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 11500 block of North Harrells Ferry Road Friday night just after 8 o'clock.
Crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from one of the buildings at the Magnolia Trace apartment complex. The fire was contained in under twenty minutes.
There were no reported injuries.
BRFD says two units received damage estimating at $13,000. Red Cross was called to assist.
