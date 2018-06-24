80°
Firefighters and police rescue dog trapped on roof
RAMSEY, NJ - A dog who wandered out onto a townhome roof got back inside safely Thursday, thanks to efforts of the police and fire crews.
Authorities say the pup had made it through a screen window and was walking around on the roof of a townhome.
The Ramsey Police Department says a firefighter provided the ladder, and a police officer climbed up to the roof edge and waited, as the spaniel ran back and forth, at times coming perilously close to the edge.
The dog eventually got close enough to the ladder and the officer grabbed him by the collar. He then herded the dog back in through the open window and closed it.
It was the second dog-on-a-roof rescue in the area this month.
