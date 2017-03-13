54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighter injured in partial roof collapse released from hospital

46 minutes 33 seconds ago March 13, 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13 2017 March 13, 2017 8:45 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

UPDATE: Officials say the firefighter who suffered minor injuries at the Cast Iron Kitchen fire Sunday was treated and released.

Original story below:

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fire at the Cast Iron Kitchen on Jones Creek Road Sunday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed the fire around 6:45 p.m.

One firefighter was hurt when part of the building's roof collapsed onto him. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns and heat related symptoms.

The fire is now under control, however the cause is undetermined at this time.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days