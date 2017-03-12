57°
Firefighter injured in partial roof collapse at Cast Iron Kitchen

March 12, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fire at the Cast Iron Kitchen on Jones Creek Road Sunday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed the fire around 6:45 p.m.

One firefighter was hurt when part of the building's roof collapsed onto him. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns and heat related symptoms.

The fire is now under control, however the cause is undetermined at this time.

