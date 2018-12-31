63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighter and another person transported after crash on Scenic Highway

Monday, December 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating a crash that injured two people on Scenic Highway, one of them being a firefighter.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The crash was reported Monday night after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Scenic Hwy. and Bay Street.

No other details were given.

