Firefighter and another person transported after crash on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating a crash that injured two people on Scenic Highway, one of them being a firefighter.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
The crash was reported Monday night after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Scenic Hwy. and Bay Street.
No other details were given.
