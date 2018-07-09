86°
Firefighter accused of burglarizing Louisiana fire station

Monday, July 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities say a firefighter is accused of burglarizing a fire station in Louisiana.

A Shreveport police news release says 32-year-old Michael Keener, of Atlanta, Texas, arrived at Shreveport Fire Station 4 and asked to use the bathroom on Friday. News outlets report that fire personnel advised that they located Keener in an unauthorized area of the station, allegedly rummaging through a secured storage cabinet.

Firefighters alerted police and an investigation was launched. Keener, who is on administrative leave, was taken into custody and charged with one count of simple burglary.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

