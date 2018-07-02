76°
Fired up: Rocket engine designed for reusable flights tested

3 hours 51 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 July 02, 2018 4:45 PM July 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NASA
STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (AP) - With a massive cloud of vapor and a roar, a rocket engine designed as part of a reusable spacecraft is being test fired in Mississippi.
  
Tom Martin from Aerojet Rocketdyne says Monday's test of the AR-22 engine was "awesome" to see and everything went exactly as planned at Stennis Space Center.
  
The AR-22 engine is designed to power an experimental spacecraft called the Phantom Express. It's a collaboration between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne.
  
The goal is to create a spacecraft that can repeatedly launch into space with a quick turnaround time.
  
Engineers are firing it up for 100 seconds and then doing it again in a 24-hour period. The goal is to do 10 test fires over 10 days. Monday's was day six.
