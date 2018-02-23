Fired Southern Lab coach wants his job back

BATON ROUGE – Fired Southern Lab football coach Marcus Randall is fighting to get his job back before the Southern Board of Supervisors.

At a hearing Friday, school system officials were discussing Randall's August termination and possible paperwork issues related to how he was let go. WBRZ has a crew at the hearing. Watch later editions of WBRZ News 2 broadcasts and monitor WBRZ.com for updates.

Randall was fired following what was reported then as recruitment violations. Southern Lab self-reported the violations to the LHSAA and said at the time the issues included breaking recruiting rules and giving some football players special benefits.

Southern Lab was sanctioned and, in addition to a $5,000 fine and post-season suspensions, the team will lose its two state championship titles from 2015 and 2016.

The sanctions against the school will go through 2019.

Randall was banned from coaching in the LHSAA for two seasons.

Randall played at LSU and in the NFL before coaching at Southern Lab. Randall attended high school at Glen Oaks in Baton Rouge.

