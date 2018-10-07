Fired from LSU, former band director now gone from Fla. high school job

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida – Roy King, the one-time director of the LSU band, has resigned from his position at a Florida high school.

King, who was fired from LSU in April 2016, left the high school job this week amid an investigation.

WBRZ has reported previously, there were unspecified complaints made to the local sheriff’s office in Florida.

King was the band director for Escambia County’s Showband of the South at Tate High School.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation in August.

WEAR TV reported about the resignation Friday.

Parents told the TV station, the situation has been kept quiet.

"I don't know if you're going to hear this or not, but a lot of the students did not like Mr. King because he was very strict and demanding," a band parent said.

Another told the TV station: "One of my big concerns was when our son came home and told us about this for the first time, he really refused to talk to us about it because he was told he was not supposed to talk to anyone about it. I feel like my kids are being cheated out of their prime high school experiences."

At LSU, An audit conducted after he left revealed that King may have inappropriately distributed athletic band scholarship funds to non-instrument playing students and non-students.

