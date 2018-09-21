Fired deputy indicted on charges he stole, sold Taser

Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy is accused of stealing and selling a Taser belonging to the sheriff's office where he was working.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Thursday that a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted 39-year-old Nathan Stokes of Covington on charges of malfeasance and theft under $750. Stokes is accused of stealing the Taser from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. News outlets reported early this year that he was fired in 2017 in connection with that alleged sale.

Montgomery's spokeswoman, Lisa Page, says the grand jury handed up indictments Wednesday. Directory assistance did not have a number for Stokes. Page says the District Attorney's office does not have information about whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.