Fired Dallas officer out on bond after fatally shooting teen

48 minutes 33 seconds ago May 06, 2017 May 6, 2017 Saturday, May 06 2017 May 06, 2017 4:38 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

DALLAS, Tex. - A Texas police officer is free on bond on a murder charge in the shooting of a black teenager who was inside a car leaving a party.

Roy Oliver turned himself in Friday night just hours after an arrest warrant was issued. He was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas earlier this week.

Oliver shot at a car full of teenagers leaving a party on April 29, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, which issued the warrant, said in a statement it was based on evidence that suggested Oliver "intended to cause bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death."

A sheriff's spokeswoman says the investigation will continue despite the arrest.

