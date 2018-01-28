60°
Fire shuts down LA Hwy. 182 in Patterson
PATTERSON - A portion of LA Hwy. 182 has been shut down due to a fire on Lincoln Drive in St. Mary Parish.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies are assisting fire departments at the scene in Patterson. LA Hwy 182 at Patterson High School to Willow Bend Lane is shut down.
Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel are on the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
