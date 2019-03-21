72°
Fire reported at Gonzales valve facility

2 hours 39 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 2:49 PM March 21, 2019 in News
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES – Eyewitnesses report a large fire at a valve facility off Coon Trap Road.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 at the warehouse at the corner of Coon Trap and Hwy. 74. Numerous emergency crews and fire departments were responding to the blaze at 12523 Coon Trap Road.

Authorities say the fire started as a grass fire and spread to the adjacent property as well as a camper. The fire is now under control. 

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

