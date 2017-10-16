66°
Fire reported at Baton Rouge burger joint Monday

Monday, October 16 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters were called to a reported fire at a burger restaurant Monday afternoon.

Smoke was seen around the Backyard Burger inside the Siegen Lane Marketplace development around 4:30. Firefighters were on the scene but have not provided specifics about what happened.

The smoke appeared to come from the rear of the building near where the drive-thru wraps around.

Check back for updates.  

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

