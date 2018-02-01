Fire recruits take part in annual Night Burn

BATON ROGUE- If you saw flames or smoke in the sky above Baton Rouge Wednesday night, no need to worry, it was all part of the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s ‘Night Burn’ exercise.

Dozens of family and friends watched as recruits battled a large intentionally set tanker fire.

“Most recruits whenever they first see this, it can be a little bit overwhelming because of the amount of flames and how big it can be,” Capt. Bryan Averett said.

Averett’s son participated in the burn, working to become a fourth generation Baton Rouge firefighter.

“Man this is cool,” Averett said. “Just to see it from a different perspective when your son is out there, it definitely changes the way you do things.”

In addition to Baton Rouge recruits, those from Zachary and Plaquemine also participated in the exercise.

“The temperature is gonna get up there and you're gonna feel the heat and they are gonna see how water is their friend,” Baton Rouge Fire Chief, Ed Smith, said.

The fire academy will hold graduation in March.