Fire officials asking for tips in Gonzales arson investigation

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are seeking information about a suspicious fire in Gonzales last year.

The incident was reported on December 29 at an unoccupied home in the 600 block of East Neal Street. According to a news release, there was a fire at the same location earlier in the week. Authorities say a vehicle was lost in the fire.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for blaze is encouraged to call the arson hotline at 1-800-256-5452.