Fire officials asking for tips in Gonzales arson investigation
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are seeking information about a suspicious fire in Gonzales last year.
The incident was reported on December 29 at an unoccupied home in the 600 block of East Neal Street. According to a news release, there was a fire at the same location earlier in the week. Authorities say a vehicle was lost in the fire.
Anyone with information about who is responsible for blaze is encouraged to call the arson hotline at 1-800-256-5452.
