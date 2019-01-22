69°
Fire officials asking for tips in Gonzales arson investigation

Tuesday, January 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are seeking information about a suspicious fire in Gonzales last year.

The incident was reported on December 29 at an unoccupied home in the 600 block of East Neal Street. According to a news release, there was a fire at the same location earlier in the week. Authorities say a vehicle was lost in the fire.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for blaze is encouraged to call the arson hotline at 1-800-256-5452.

