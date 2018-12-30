69°
Fire Marshals shutdown eight fireworks stands for illegal sales
BATON ROUGE- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued cease and desist orders to eight fireworks stands in five parishes for illegal fireworks sales.
Deputies shut down illegal sales at retail stands in Sabine,
Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin and Iberia parishes. They also shut down a large warehouse in Acadia Parish that carried thousands of doller worth of illegal fireworks.
According to the State Fire Marshal, 350 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2018 Christmas/New Year’s season.
Anyone with information on any suspicious or illegal selling of fireworks is asked to call 1-800-256-5452.
