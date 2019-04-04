Fire marshal's office investigating rash of church fires in Louisiana

OPELOUSAS - Fire officials say they're investigating several fires at churches and other religious buildings this week.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says the latest fire was reported early Thursday morning at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on LA 182. The building appeared to sustain serious damage in the blaze.

The fire is the fourth to affect a religious building since last week, the fire marshal's office said. On Tuesday, another fire was reported at Greater Union Baptist Church, also located in Opelousas. Officials say Thursday marks the third fire of its kind in St. Landry Parish in about a week's time.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the fire marshal's office at (225) 925-4911.