Fire marshal rules Ethel house fire arson-suicide

Image via Google Maps

EAST FELICIANA – An Ethel fire that occurred on Mar. 18 has been ruled to have been intentionally set as a part of a suicide plan, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

According to investigators, 59-year-old James Gilliland is believed to have set fire to the wood-framed house located in the 9800 block of Battle Road before firing a shot from a semi-automatic handgun that was recovered with his body.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, forensic evidence from the scene along with an autopsy confirmed that Gilliland took his life after setting the house on fire. The house was completely destroyed by the fire and was owned by a couple from Tennessee, according to the fire marshal's office.

Investigators learned that Gilliland had been involved in a lease-agreement with the owners for years and informed them months ago that he had lost his job, preventing him from affording the payments.

Gilliland negotiated the transfer of items of Gilliland's movable property to the property owners in place of payments due. Those items were also destroyed by the fire.

Gilliland was expected to vacate the house by noon on the day of the fire.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the East Felciana Parish Coroner's Office assisted in the investigation.