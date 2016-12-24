70°
Fire marshal: Politics unlikely motive in 'Vote Trump' arson

2 days 11 hours 39 minutes ago December 22, 2016 Dec 22, 2016 Thursday, December 22 2016 December 22, 2016 7:58 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi fire marshal says investigators don't see politics as the motivation for the burning of an African-American church that was also spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump" a week before the presidential election.

But Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who's also state fire marshal, says there are signs it may have been done to appear that way.

A 45-year-old man who's a member of the church and has a prior criminal record was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree arson of a place of worship.

Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance today in Greenville - the city where Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1.

