Fire Marshal investigating deadly Breaux Bridge fire

BREAUX BRIDGE - State Fire Marshal investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a structure fire that left a Breaux Bridge man dead Saturday afternoon.

Investigators were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mills Highway after fire crews responded to a structure fire shortly after 4 p.m.

Firefighters found the body of 57-year-old Richard Ducote inside the structure.

The victim's body was released to the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office after being examined by investigators.

Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Ducote died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators discovered Ducote was apparently trapped inside the structure by the fire, and all avenues of escape were blocked, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The victim's son attempted to enter the shop but was unsuccessful due to the flames and heavy smoke.

The structure completely collapsed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigators said the fire originated near where Ducote's body was discovered.