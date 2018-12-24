59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire kills Louisiana man, 74; started in rug near wood stove

1 hour 31 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 December 24, 2018 4:18 PM December 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GILBERT, La. (AP) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says a 74-year-old man has died after trying to put out a fire that started in carpet near a wood stove.
 
The man's 70-year-old wife told investigators she was starting a fire in the stove when the carpet caught fire Monday morning. She tried to put it out with baking soda, then woke her husband, who also tried to extinguish the blaze.
 
Smoke got too thick to breathe. She said the fire "exploded" when they opened the door. She got out through a window, suffering a minor hand injury.
 
Their brick house was in Gilbert, Louisiana, about 50 miles southwest of Vicksburg, Mississippi.
 
The fire marshal's office says baking soda is good for small grease fires but in other fires can create blinding smoke.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days