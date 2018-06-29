Fire hydrant gives firefighters difficulties in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Firefighters in Ascension needing to access a fire hydrant to put out a house fire, ran into some difficulties.

A house fire was reported before midnight at a house near Central Primary on Highway 621 in Gonzales. When firefighters arrived, the closest fire hydrant was locked inside a gate on the school's property.

Eventually, with the help of a volunteer, crews were able to get to the hydrant and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and no known damage to the house at this time.