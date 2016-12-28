Fire destroys Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies' home

ARCOLA - A fire burned to the ground the home of two Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies, killing three pets and destroying three vehicles in the process.



The New Orleans Advocate reports the fire happened late Monday at Capt. Don Alexander's home on La. 10 east of Arcola. His wife, Jeannie, who's also a deputy, was inside at the time and made it out alive. She managed to save one dog, but the family lost everything, including two dachshunds and a cat.



A sheriff's office patrol vehicle the Alexanders had used was also destroyed.



Don Alexander, who's served over three decades in law enforcement, says his family has been receiving an outpouring of support since the fire.



State Fire Marshal's Office Deputy Chief Brant Thompson said the blaze remained under investigation Tuesday.

