Fire destroys duplex on Tecumseh Street

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 2100 block Tecumseh Street on Tuesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived to the scene to find the rear duplex unit engulfed in flames. The front units received heavy smoke damage. The duplex is considered a total loss.

The residents of the duplex were not at the location at the time of the fire. The homeowner later arrived after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not determined at this time and is being investigated.