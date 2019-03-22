Fire department called to rescue cat stuck inside wall

HAMMOND - Hammond firefighters were called to rescue a cat stuck in a wall.

Crews were able to save Luna and return her safely to her owners. Photos of the rescue were posted online Thursday.

In the comment section on the post, the fire department said had it been a tree a cat could have easily made its way down.

"In this case the cat fell into the wall and was unable to climb out," the department said.