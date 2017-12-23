55°
Fire damages family home on Hooper Road

Friday, December 22 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

CENTRAL - The Red Cross is assisting a family after a fire ripped through their home.

The blaze occurred in the 8900 block of Hooper Road. According to Central Fire Department officials, the fire began around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to visible flames coming from the inside of the home. Investigators told WBRZ they believe the fire started in the laundry room.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Working house fire 8900 block of Hooper Rd. Engine 353,313,343 rescue 338 and chief 301&amp;305 responded. A quick... <a href="https://t.co/d75lH6HoUy">https://t.co/d75lH6HoUy</a></p>&mdash; Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) <a href="https://twitter.com/CentralFireDept/status/944401203668058113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2017</a></blockquote>
The Red Cross was called in to assist the five children and two adults who lived at the home.

