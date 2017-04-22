69°
Fire damages apartment on Parkforest Drive

1 hour 23 minutes 57 seconds ago April 22, 2017 Apr 22, 2017 Saturday, April 22 2017 April 22, 2017 8:50 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire that dealt heavy smoke damage to one apartment Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 6052 Parkforest Drive around 5 p.m.. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the apartment.

The fire department says no one was home at the time and the fire was contained to the one apartment. They estimate the fire casued about $78,000 in damage.

Firefighters say the fire originated from the kitchen area, foul play is not suspected.

