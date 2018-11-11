Fire crews still investigating Saturday nights blaze in mid-city

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire at an apartment complex behind Our Lady of Mercy Church parking lot on S Carrollton Ave.

The incident was reported late Saturday around 7:00 p.m. at Goodwood Place apartments.

Witnesses reported seeing visible flames, and smoke coming from the top of one of the buildings.

There were no injuries.

Details on what caused the fire were not available.