57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews still investigating Saturday nights blaze in mid-city

1 day 25 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 November 10, 2018 7:23 PM November 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire at an apartment complex behind Our Lady of Mercy Church parking lot on S Carrollton Ave.

The incident was reported late Saturday around 7:00 p.m. at Goodwood Place apartments.

Witnesses reported seeing visible flames, and smoke coming from the top of one of the buildings.

There were no injuries.

Details on what caused the fire were not available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days