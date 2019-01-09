54°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews responding to house fire on Braddock Street
BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Braddock Street near the I-10 ramp.
There has been no accidents or breakdowns, but heavy traffic I-10 West near Louise Street because of the house fire. Authorities have shut down Braddock Street. Use caution in the area.
Fire officials say the fire started in the back yard of the house and no one was injured.
This is all the information we have at the time.
Braddock Street is CLOSED as crews respond to a house fire near I-10. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/OaUqWrGCmH— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) January 9, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two units damaged in overnight apartment fire
-
Detectives increase reward for tips in Christmas-time slaying of mother, 13-year-old son
-
Central mayor denies involvement in alleged contract forgery
-
Manchac's development moves to next phase
-
Officials looking to add more 'shotspotters' in Baton Rouge area