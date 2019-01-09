Fire crews responding to house fire on Braddock Street

54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, January 09 2019
BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Braddock Street near the I-10 ramp.

There has been no accidents or breakdowns, but heavy traffic I-10 West near Louise Street because of the house fire. Authorities have shut down Braddock Street. Use caution in the area.

Fire officials say the fire started in the back yard of the house and no one was injured.

This is all the information we have at the time.

