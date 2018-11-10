46°
Fire crews responding to blaze at apartment complex near Tigerland

2 hours 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 November 09, 2018 10:50 PM November 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire at an apartment complex near LSU's campus.

The incident was reported Friday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Earl Gros Avenue at Tiger Plaza & Stadium Square Apartments.

Witnesses reported seeing visible flames, and smoke coming from the top of one of the buildings.

There's no word yet on injuries.

Details on what caused the fire were not available.

