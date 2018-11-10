Fire crews responding to blaze at apartment complex near Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire at an apartment complex near LSU's campus.

The incident was reported Friday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Earl Gros Avenue at Tiger Plaza & Stadium Square Apartments.

Witnesses reported seeing visible flames, and smoke coming from the top of one of the buildings.

There's no word yet on injuries.

Details on what caused the fire were not available.