Family confirms woman killed in St. Francisville house fire

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Family members say a woman died in a house fire in West Feliciana Parish Wednesday.



Investigators with the West Feliciana Fire Department said the fire broke out at a home in the 7000 block of Solitude Road around 7 p.m.



Family members of the victim confirmed Kitty Johnson was inside the home when the fire broke out. They told WBRZ the woman, in her 50's, was conscious when help arrived, but was unable to get out of her house before succumbing to the fire.

Details on how the fire began have not been released.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.