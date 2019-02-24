50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews respond to building fire on Mammoth Avenue

Sunday, February 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported building fire on Mammoth Avenue.

According to BRFD, crews were called to 9572 Mammoth Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once Firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a vacant building with flames coming from the front and side of the building.

BRFD estimates the damages to be about $ 150,000, and they believe the house was under construction. The cause of the building fire is still under investigation.

