Fire crews investigating massive blaze in Denham Springs

3 hours 38 minutes ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 December 28, 2018 5:06 PM December 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Fire crews are examining what remains after a large fire at a Denham Springs home.

The fire was reported around noon Friday at 9345 Springfield Road.

It took more than 25 firefighters an hour and 20 minutes to put out the blaze, and investigators remain at the scene. Photos sent to WBRZ show smoke billowing from the structure.

No one was injured, Livingston Parish Fire District 4 Chief James Wascom said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

