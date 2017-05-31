Fire crews dispatched to possible hazmat situation in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews were dispatched to a possible nitric acid leak from a chemical trucking facility Wednesday morning.

There were no road closures and no immediate evacuations or other announced precautions. The issue appears isolated to the business where crews were sent around nine o'clock.

Crews were dispatched to 6735 Airline Highway in reference to a hazmat situation. The address is listed as the address of at least two chemical transportation companies.

A Google Earth image showed a parking lot full of tanker trucks. The facility is on the east side of Airline between Prescott and Evangline.

Nitric acid is used to make fertilizers.

The fire department has not released information about the situation. Check back for updates.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz