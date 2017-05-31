81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews dispatched to nitric acid leak in Baton Rouge

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews were dispatched to a nitric acid leak from a chemical trucking facility Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to 6735 Airline Highway in reference to a hazmat situation around 9 a.m. The address is listed as the address of at least two chemical transportation companies.  

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, about 150 gallons of nitric acid leaked at the location. The department says the leak had no offsite impact and no one was injured. 

There were no road closures and no immediate evacuations. 

Nitric acid is used to make fertilizers.  

