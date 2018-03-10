Fire destroys home in Central

CENTRAL - A home in Central was destroyed after a fire ripped through the roof and walls late Saturday morning.

According to the Central Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home at the dead end of Talmadge Crumholt Road around 11:45 a.m.

All Central companies responded along with District Six 501 and Engine 523, according to Central FD.

East Side and Zachary are covering two Central stations while they continue to work the scene. The fire is under control with no injuries at this point, Central FD said.