Fire chief's family leaves courtroom in tears before crash video shown

Photo: WWL-TV

EDGARD- Denis Amaya-Rodriguez is on trial for several charges including negligent homicide, reckless operation and driving without a license, WWL-TV reports.

Rodriguez, of Honduras, was driving a party bus to Baton Rouge when the bus crashed killing three and injuring dozens in August 2016. Authorities say St. John District Fire Chief Spencer Chauvin was killed in the crash.

According to WWL-TV, when the dash camera video was going to be shown of the scene, some of Chauvin's family members walked out of the courtroom in tears.

State Police said authorities were responding to an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in LaPlace. St. John firefighters went to the scene and parked a fire truck at an angle to protect first responders and let drivers know they needed to switch lanes. Firefighters also put out road flares.

A party bus driven by Rodriguez hit the fire truck, rear ended a car and killed two people inside before crashing into the fireman.

Rodriguez's drug test was clean and he was not on a cell phone when the crash happened, according to state police. His attorney hinted that the brakes didn't work, but a trooper who specializes in reconstructing crash scenes says based on the tire marks left on the roadway, the brakes were locked up but still should've worked.