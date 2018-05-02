Fire causes serious damage at Baker home

BAKER - Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire in Baker Wednesday.

The fire was reported before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Lavey Lane and Sherron Avenue. A man and woman were inside the home but no serious injuries were reported.

Both the Zachary and Baker Fire Departments were called to the scene. Photos show the fire was extinguished by noon, however, the home sustained serious damage.

The fire is under investigation.