68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire causes interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta

59 minutes 14 seconds ago March 30, 2017 Mar 30, 2017 Thursday, March 30 2017 March 30, 2017 8:30 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: WSB

ATLANTA  - A large fire has caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
    
WSB-TV reports the massive blaze is burning underneath I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road. It has shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.
    
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.
    
Black smoke can be seen for miles.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days