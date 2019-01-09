45°
Fire causes heavy damage to home on Braddock Street
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Braddock Street near I-10 on Wednesday.
The blaze was reported just before 4 o'clock Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Braddock Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, responders arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from the rear of the house. Crews believe the flames started in the back bedroom, and quickly spread to the attic. The blaze was contained in under 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators say the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
The home received about $40,000 worth of damage. Red Cross was called to assist.
