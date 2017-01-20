Fire at vacant Buchanan Street home caused by arson

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters say arson was the cause of a vacant house fire on Buchanan Street Friday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department received the call around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the rear of the home at 1092 E. Buchanan Street engulfed in flames. According to spokesperson Mark Miles, crews battled for 12 minutes to get the flames under control.

Firefighters say the fire caused $40,000 in damages. The house is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information about the house fire are asked to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419.