Fire at Texas storage facility briefly flares up

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a fire that was extinguished after burning for days at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility briefly flared up.

The blaze in Deer Park had been extinguished at 3 a.m. Wednesday. But the city of Deer Park said in a tweet in the late afternoon that there was a small flare-up of the blaze.

The flare-up, which sent flames and smoke into the air, was contained within 30 seconds by firefighters.

Robert Hemminger, Deer Park's emergency services director, says flare-ups are expected with fires of this scale.

Intercontinental Terminals Company officials didn't immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

An ITC spokeswoman said earlier Wednesday that crews would continue spraying foam and water on tanks that caught fire to cool them down and prevent the blaze from reigniting.