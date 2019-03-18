Fire at Texas plant could last 2 more days

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) - Officials say a large fire at petrochemicals terminal near Houston will likely burn for another two days.

The fire erupted Sunday at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles southeast of Houston. Fire crews continued battle the blaze Monday, and authorities monitoring air quality around the facility say levels are within normal guidelines.

ITC says the risk of explosion at its facility is "minimal" and no injuries have been reported.

The company initially said the fire had spread to eight storage tanks. But on Monday, the company said the fire had spread to seven tanks and that one of the tanks was empty.

The tanks contain gasoline components.

Officials say fire crews are using foam to battle the blaze and to protect the surrounding storage tanks that have not caught on fire.