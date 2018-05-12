78°
Fire at Popeyes on Burbank Drive caused by 'smoking materials'

Friday, May 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to a reported fire at the Popeyes restaurant on Burbank Drive Friday night.

The fire was first reported at 9:55 p.m. in the 10600 block of Burbank Drive at the location near Bluebonnet Blvd.

Only employees were present when the fire was discovered, according to the St. George Fire Department. Everyone evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. 

The fire was discovered in an exterior wall and ran up the inside of the wall to the roof of the building, St. George FD said. It was put under control by 10:26 p.m., and no injuries were reported. 

The fire was caused by "improperly disposed smoking materials," according to St. George FD.  Firefighters followed the fire trail to the ground where they discovered the fire was started with improperly disposed smoking material in the landscaping.

Report a Typo

