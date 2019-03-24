74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire at California mosque investigated as possible arson

38 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, March 24 2019 Mar 24, 2019 March 24, 2019 1:22 PM March 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fire at a Southern California mosque as possible arson.
  
Officials say nobody was hurt in the small fire reported early Sunday at the Islamic Center of Escondido.
  
The blaze caused minor damage to the building about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego.
  
Escondido police say it is being investigated as an arson fire.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days