Fire aboard small plane forces emergency landing at BTR, airport operations unaffected

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of a plane on fire at the BTR Airport Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 4:15 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Airport. An airport spokesperson initially said the fire occurred aboard a small plane during pre-flight checks. However, the airport later clarified that the fire happened while the plane was still in the air and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing.

The pilot reportedly heard a loud noise and spotted fire coming from the aircraft's right wing, prompting the landing.

The fire was quickly brought under control and operations at the airport were not impacted, according to the spokesperson.