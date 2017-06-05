Financial issues linger in Louisiana session's final days

BATON ROUGE - Only days remain in Louisiana's lawmaking session. Legislators are negotiating a final budget deal, the House is sitting on a construction financing plan and major pieces of a criminal justice revamp are nearing the governor's desk.



The two-month legislative session must end by Thursday. As usual, some major items remain unsettled until the last days, including the bills that enact the spending plans for the financial year that begins July 1.



As a precaution, Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a special session to begin 30 minutes after the regular session ends Thursday, in case lawmakers haven't reached a budget agreement.



Nearly all tax bills have been shelved, with the House and Senate unable to find consensus on much of anything to do with taxes paid or tax breaks.